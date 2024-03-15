IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Which MAGA billionaires will fight to control TikTok?
March 15, 202406:39
The Reidout

Which MAGA billionaires will fight to control TikTok?

06:39

The House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill that could force the sale of the app TikTok. Robert Reich, Former Labor Secretary and Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, joins Joy Reid to discuss the dangers that a sale of TikTok to an American billionaire would pose, and what kind of regulation is needed for the social media platform. March 15, 2024

