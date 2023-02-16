IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘I call him Baby Trump’: Sharpton on protesting DeSantis administration's blocking of Black history

08:18

On Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton led a contingent to protest Florida's attempt to banish Black history from public schools, including the DeSantis administration’s efforts to block an AP African American studies course. Sharpton joins Joy Reid live from Tallahassee, Florida where this act of resistance took place, along with other local leaders engaged with this fight.Feb. 16, 2023

