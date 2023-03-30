IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

Many Republicans celebrate the AR-15 despite the fact that mass murderers routinely use it for its intended purpose, which is to quickly kill people. This weapon of war becoming so powerful politically for the right, and how Republicans are able to suppress gun control measures the vast majority of Americans support, are discussed and debated by Joy Reid and her guests, Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, and Leon Spears, a law enforcement firearms instructor.March 30, 2023

