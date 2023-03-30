Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is10:59
Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’08:20
Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives09:49
Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more06:21
Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war07:55
Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite11:10
A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco04:36
Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him05:06
Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment09:54
'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks09:56
‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist09:35
Hugo Lowell on his reporting that Trump allegedly wants to be handcuffed and perp-walked08:38
‘Their futures are tied to this MAGA grifter’: Michael Steele on Republicans doubling down on Trump10:16
New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital02:30
‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment05:48
Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded11:43
‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators06:59
Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates12:00
Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis: I think Manhattan DA’s hush money case is extremely strong11:09
Trump lawyer could be suspected of 'deliberate falsification of information' legal expert says07:46
