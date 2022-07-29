Rep. Ro Khanna: Sen. Schumer and Sen. Manchin have run circles around Mitch McConnell

President Biden on Thursday touted a surprise deal that has put Democrats on the brink of a major legislative victory. The skillfully-titled Inflation Reduction Act, or Build Back Better 2.0, would significantly reduce carbon emissions, invest billions in clean energy technologies, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and increase taxes on some of the richest corporations. It is also inspiring Republicans to reach a new level of pettiness. Rep. Ro Khanna joins The ReidOut to discuss.July 29, 2022