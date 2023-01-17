Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. transformed the nation: the way we think, the way we protest, and the ways in which we commit and recommit to the promise of America. Yet, his holiday has sparked the tradition of Republicans misusing MLK’s message by circulating the one famous quote they know, about judging a person not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. In truth, King's "I Have a Dream Speech" also challenged America on its racism, segregation, poverty, and the "unspeakable horrors of police brutality." Joy Reid and her panel discuss the fact that many conservatives distort Dr. King's words and ideas.Jan. 17, 2023