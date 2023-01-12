IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions

09:01

Alabama’s attorney general is under fire today after saying that women could face prosecution for taking abortion pills. Republicans are attacking abortion access in the House as well, passing a bill today that would protect babies “born alive” after late-term abortions, which medically is a non-issue. Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins Joy Reid on how many Republicans have apparently learned nothing from the election.Jan. 12, 2023

