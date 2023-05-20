IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Ali Velshi slams GOP for targeting poor in debt ceiling negotiations

Republicans are demanding stricter work requirements in the debt ceiling fight, which also includes GOP demands for cuts targeting the poor. "You're taking people off of SNAP, off of food stamps, and Medicaid,” MSNBC’s Ali Velhi tells Joy Reid. “What kind of country is looking to have fewer people have enough."May 20, 2023

