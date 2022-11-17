Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republicans are playing the blame game for the party's midterms losses, mainly pointing the finger at Donald Trump. Yet, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and other GOP leaders are really to blame for enabling Trump, Joy Reid and her guests explain.Nov. 17, 2022

