GOP plans to ‘take the next election regardless of who wins’ Harvard constitutional scholar says

Republicans are planning to steal the 2024 presidential election a conservative judge has warned. Harvard constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe joins Joy Reid on what he says, "is being bandied about as the technique that they hope to use if they get Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and Alito and Thomas on board... to take the next election regardless of who wins."April 30, 2022

