IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants

    06:16

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker

    10:48

  • Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

    08:06

  • Super Bowl halftime show showcased Black artists yet NFL diversity issues persist

    10:21

  • ‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history

    09:07

  • Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830

    08:46

  • Joy Reid: Prices will keep going higher and higher until the consumer says ‘enough!’

    08:25

  • Steele: I don’t want to hear another word about Clinton’s emails after Trump doc eating allegation

    10:19

  • Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest

    02:48

  • Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'

    10:13

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty discusses Rep. Hal Rogers apologizing after "Kiss my a**" comment regarding mask request

    06:27

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: These bills say we need to ensure White children are not uncomfortable

    08:34

  • Activists on Supreme Court declare open season on voting rights of people of color experts say

    11:22

  • Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States

    08:09

  • Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says

    10:48

  • Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth

    11:14

  • Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration

    05:43

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

The Reidout

Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump

02:31

Missouri's Republican senator, Josh Hawley, is called out for his campaign's selling of coffee mugs featuring the image of his fist pump egging on the January 6th rioters, and more, by Joy Reid in this edition of ‘The Absolute Worst.’Feb. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants

    06:16

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker

    10:48

  • Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

    08:06

  • Super Bowl halftime show showcased Black artists yet NFL diversity issues persist

    10:21

  • ‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All