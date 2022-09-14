IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: Lindsey Graham has now said midterms are about whether women are going be full citizens

07:39

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for a nationwide abortion ban, sparking ire within the Senate GOP as the midterm elections near. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how women voters are being galvanized to protect abortion access, regardless of their political affiliation.Sept. 14, 2022

