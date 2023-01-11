GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, a second-term Florida congressman, was nominated for Speaker of the House by Texas Congressman Chip Roy as part of the 15 ballot fight over the House speakers' gavel. Donalds got the votes of all 20 holdouts on three of the 15 ballots and his nomination sparked a lot of conversation. Congressman Byron Donalds joins Joy Reid to discuss this and more.Jan. 11, 2023