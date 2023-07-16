IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates ‘cannot read the room’ on voters’ priorities

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates ‘cannot read the room’ on voters’ priorities

11:03

The Republican 2024 presidential field, minus Donald Trump, addressed evangelical voters at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday. These Republicans are choosing to address a much smaller voting bloc of social conservatives, who apparently condone undoing 20th century progress, critics say. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. July 16, 2023

