‘Not like Trump's in the sixties’: People want alternative fmr. GOP House speaker aide says

    'Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum

    08:15

  'I want accountability, justice': Capitol Police Officer Dunn on potential Trump Jan. 6 indictment

    07:17

  'Depths of depravity, criminality': Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

    11:45

  'We're going to call you a creep': Rep. Swalwell's new ad slams GOP overreach on trans youth issues

    07:46

  'Still looking over their shoulders': Lawyer of election workers Giuliani admitted to lying about

    11:21

  'Complete lunatic': Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after 'civil war' threat

    10:13

  'They're running against Trump but terrified of him': Historian critiques GOP presidential field

    06:12

  'Here's a cautionary tale': Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam

    02:35

  'Table is set. Smith is ready to go': Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment

    08:23

  'This is sick stuff': Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants

    06:40

  'It's a party of chaos': Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 'war room'

    11:43

  'Right-wing fantasy everybody's after them': Expert on pro-vigilante song pulled from country TV

    07:43

  Why was Trump aide William Russell asked to appear again before the grand jury?

    11:44

  'The next Trump' will 'weaponize federal government for revenge' if elected 'Blowback' author says

    07:49

  People are 'horrified' upon witnessing Palestinians living 'without basic rights' Beinart explains

    06:49

  Rep. Swalwell slams McCarthy: 'Just because he is corrupt, doesn't mean prosecutors are corrupt'

    08:37

  Rap video political ad hailing Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Mayor of Magaville' called 'offensive'

    06:50

  Trump is campaigning to establish 'a presidential dictatorship' historian Beschloss says

    10:23

  Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates 'cannot read the room' on voters' priorities

    11:03

  Joy Reid: To say it's been a rough week for DeSantis is a massive understatement

    08:46

The Reidout

‘Not like Trump's in the sixties’: People want alternative fmr. GOP House speaker aide says

07:33

In Iowa tonight the Republican party is hosting its annual Lincoln Dinner. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are speaking with former president Donald Trump headlining the event. Michael Steele sitting in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.July 29, 2023

