The Reidout

'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race

06:07

Arizonans who voted for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 are plenty fed up with the now Independent Senator Sinema, especially the progressive and Latino activists who worked tirelessly to get her elected. This has made Sinema ripe for a Democratic challenger. Now she's got a formidable one: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego. Gallego joins Joy Reid on how he plans to defeat Sinema in a potential three-way race. Jan. 25, 2023

