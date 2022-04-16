IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz getting his own rap song: ‘These people are so jealous of the culture’

08:56

Rep. Matt Gaetz getting his own rap song with a rap video is critiqued by Joy Reid and her guests. ‘These people are so jealous of the culture,’ Joy observes.April 16, 2022

