Rep. Joyce Beatty discusses Rep. Hal Rogers apologizing to her for 'Kiss my a**' comment after mask request
Rep. Joyce Beatty speaks out after Rep. Hal Rogers apologized for telling her "Kiss my a**" over her request that he wear a mask. ‘Everyone who knows me--I’m not going to be bullied,’ Rep. Beatty tells Joy Reid.Feb. 10, 2022
Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest
Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'
