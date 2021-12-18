Legal expert believes Jim Jordan text to Mark Meadows is probable cause for criminal charge
Rep. Jim Jordan's office has admitted that he was one of the lawmakers whose texts to Mark Meadows were revealed this week. Joy Reid's guests explain why they believe his text is written confirmation that Jordan is a "traitor" who may have committed a crime.Dec. 18, 2021
