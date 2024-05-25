IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’
May 25, 202406:09

  • ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 23

    18:01

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 22

    17:06

  • Fmr. Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade on how Trump’s Georgia trial was politicized–by others

    01:26

  • Fmr. GA prosecutor slandered by Trump for Willis relationship ‘respects his right to his opinion’

    05:53

  • 'Collusion': Fmr. prosecutor says his divorce lawyer leaked Willis relationship to Trump camp

    11:12

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 21

    19:36

  • Trump slanders judge's ethnic background: 'Take a look at where he comes from'

    07:55

  • Joy: Michael Cohen went to jail for same crime Trump’s now on trial for

    11:40

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 20

    19:07

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

  • ‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

    10:03

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 15

    19:40

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

    12:00

  • ‘Obsessed with Trump’? Trump lawyers try to debunk star witness Cohen's integrity with bizarre claim

    07:58

  • Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say

    11:57

The Reidout

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’

06:09

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) apparently suggesting that Marjorie Taylor Greene has a “bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body” goes viral. Rep. Crockett joins Joy Reid on The ReidOut to discuss the aftermath.May 25, 2024

  • ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 23

    18:01

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 22

    17:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All