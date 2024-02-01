‘Racism at its best’: GOPer calls her husband a 'thug' as top Dem explains security spending probe

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) confirmed that the DOJ is investigating her campaign's spending on security services. Bush acknowledged that she retained her husband as part of her security team saying, “He has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.” Meanwhile, a GOP congressman called her husband a "thug" and called Bush "loud" when commenting on the allegations. Bush joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 1, 2024