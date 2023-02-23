Rep. Barbara Lee on Senate run: I've gotten the job done for the community and state

California's Dianne Feinstein, the oldest and most senior Democrat in the Senate, has announced that she will not seek re-election next year. The move clears the way for what many expect to be a costly and extremely competitive race for a seat that Feinstein has held for 30 years. On Tuesday, Rep. Barbara Lee announced that she would join her House colleagues Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Adam Schiff in the race. California's primary is a free-for-all, which means that voters can pick any candidate, regardless of party, and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election. Rep. Barbara Lee joins Joy Reid on her candidacy.Feb. 23, 2023