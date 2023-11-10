‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelensky decried

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using a "Nazi" reference against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, in Wednesday’s GOP debate is decried by Lincoln Project Senior Adviser Stuart Stevens. "I had the depressing realization that I've been to over 40 Republican primary debates in my life, and I think that may have been the worst moment in all of them," Stevens tells Joy Reid.Nov. 10, 2023