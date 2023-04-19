IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Even staunch Republicans say he's got to be stopped’: Nikki Fried on DeSantis, his war with Disney

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

    04:47

  • ‘They want to attack prosecutors with antisemitic tropes’: Rep. Goldman slams Jim Jordan's hearing

    07:34

  • ‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

    11:39

  • Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today

    06:17

  • ‘No individual alive has done more to divide America than Murdoch’ Fmr. Australian PM Turnbull says

    10:26

  • 'They want to protect White power': Michael Harriot on leaked recordings of Tennessee GOP

    07:42

  • Barbara Boxer: Republicans ‘playing the worst hardball’ over Sen. Feinstein's medical condition

    07:52

  • Missouri Republican pushes to ban trans care and suggests marrying 12-year-olds should be allowed

    07:43

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson: We will hold legislature accountable for ending gun violence

    11:51

  • Activist slams Republicans demonizing Democratic megadonor Soros for supporting civil rights orgs

    07:19

  • Conservative commentator claims ‘abortion as evil as slavery’ in abortion pill ruling debate

    11:45

  • TX gov. seeking to pardon man convicted of killing BLM protester called 'attack on our democracy'

    05:39

  • ‘We must hold him accountable’: Reinstated TN St. Rep. Justin Jones on statehouse speaker Sexton

    11:38

  • ‘They break rules every day’: Tennessee Black Caucus chair calls out GOP hypocrisy on expulsions

    11:30

  • ‘Can’t imagine anything closer to slavery’: Joy Reid on anti-abortion movement's endgame for women

    08:34

  • Judge suspends FDA approval of key abortion pill and gives government time to appeal

    06:57

  • ‘We should be embarrassing those not outraged’: Activist slams Tennessee GOP for expulsion of Dems

    05:56

  • Fmr. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: This is a predominantly-White supermajority undoing democracy

    11:09

The Reidout

Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

08:11

A Black teen, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, was shot in Missouri last Thursday after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house while going to pick up his younger brothers. The alleged shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, is now in police custody, facing two felony charges for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. The county prosecutor said there was a "racial component" to the shooting, but did not elaborate. Raph Yarl is alive and being cared for by his mother, a nurse, at home. Lawyer for the Ralph Yarl family Benjamin Crump and Dr. Faith Spoonmore, Ralph Yarl's aunt, join Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 19, 2023

  • ‘Even staunch Republicans say he's got to be stopped’: Nikki Fried on DeSantis, his war with Disney

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

    04:47

  • ‘They want to attack prosecutors with antisemitic tropes’: Rep. Goldman slams Jim Jordan's hearing

    07:34

  • ‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

    11:39

  • Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All