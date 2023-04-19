Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

A Black teen, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, was shot in Missouri last Thursday after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house while going to pick up his younger brothers. The alleged shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, is now in police custody, facing two felony charges for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. The county prosecutor said there was a "racial component" to the shooting, but did not elaborate. Raph Yarl is alive and being cared for by his mother, a nurse, at home. Lawyer for the Ralph Yarl family Benjamin Crump and Dr. Faith Spoonmore, Ralph Yarl's aunt, join Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 19, 2023