The Reidout

Maddow on her new book ‘Prequel’ clarifying today's politics: ‘I have a lot of faith in democracy’

08:09

Rachel Maddow discusses her new book, ‘Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,’ Republicans’ apparent inability to elect a House speaker, and more. “I have a lot of faith in democracy,” Maddow tells Joy Reid. “That’s why I believe it’s worth fighting for.Oct. 19, 2023

