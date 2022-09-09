‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday peacefully at home in Scotland after a remarkable 70-year reign. We cannot talk about the British monarchy without confronting the colonial horrors of this period. Yet, while Queen Elizabeth II, as an institution and an icon, reigned during the decline of the British empire, she also worked assiduously to develop the peaceful Commonwealth of Nations. Joy Reid and her panel examine the complex life of one of the most revered monarchs in history.Sept. 9, 2022