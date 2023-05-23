'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Vladimir Putin has signaled support for Donald Trump with new sanctions targeting Trump’s critics. Putin’s likely subsequent influence on the MAGA base is analyzed by former CIA director John Brennan who tells Joy Reid, "I find it hard to believe in this day and age, particularly after the bloody assault and plundering of Ukraine, that any American would look favorably upon Vladimir Putin[.]”May 23, 2023

