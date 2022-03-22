IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin’s war in Ukraine might already be a stalemate UN says

    05:59
    Sen. Booker: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘is going to show America the power of her character’

    07:29

  • ‘Ukraine now is the battleground for the whole free world’ former Ukrainian MP says

    06:11

  • It’s a matter of survival for Russians to buy into state TV propaganda Masha Gessen says

    08:34

  • "We need to stop Putin now, because later it will be hell”: Mariupol, Ukraine City Council Member

    11:18

  • For dictator like Putin compromise is invitation to grab more expert says

    08:08

  • Joy Reid: Putin will only stop when he realizes the war is unwinnable

    10:36

  • Rep. Omar: I hope we continue to do everything we can for babies and families fleeing Ukraine

    05:36

  • Ukrainian MP tells America: Putin will keep going as far as you let him go

    11:38

  • "Russia’s tactics as dark as anything I’ve seen in my life": Samantha Power, Administrator USAID

    11:32

  • Wagner Group mercenaries reportedly in Ukraine "enmeshed with Russian Ministry of Defense"

    08:02

  • Kremlin memo names Tucker Carlson as "essential" to its propaganda strategy

    08:39

  • ‘Russians can’t even control one city’ let alone all eastern, southern Ukraine expert says

    11:10

  • Yovanovitch: Trump White House insiders say he would've pulled U.S. out of NATO

    07:33

  • “Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament

    10:20

  • Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says

    06:46

  • “Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member

    11:02

  • Putin's forces bombing Mariupol, Ukraine called ‘depraved’ by UK prime minister

    04:15

  • WNBA’s Brittney Griner must be released by Russia Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says

    05:35

  • Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

    09:27

The Reidout

Putin’s war in Ukraine might already be a stalemate UN says

05:59

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is becoming a stalemate, if it has not already, the UN says. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 22, 2022

