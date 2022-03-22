IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin's war in Ukraine might already be a stalemate UN says
Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is becoming a stalemate, if it has not already, the UN says. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 22, 2022
