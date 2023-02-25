IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Malcolm Nance: Russian combat power--really offensive power--is finished

10:40

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine enters its second year, but its offensive power is “finished” Malcolm Nance tells The ReidOut. Ali Velshi also joins Joy Reid live from Ukraine after posing a question to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Feb. 25, 2023

