Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

Vladimir Putin's forces bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday wounding 17 people. To fight the Russian air attacks, Zhan Beleniuk, the sole Black MP in the Ukrainian Parliament and a 2020 Olympic gold medalist, and his fellow MP Oleksandra Ustinova join Joy Reid to ask the U.S. and other entities for assistance including fighter jets.March 10, 2022
