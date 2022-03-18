IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    For dictator like Putin compromise is invitation to grab more expert says

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Putin will only stop when he realizes the war is unwinnable

    10:36

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

    04:01

  • Weighing U.S. involvement in Ukraine 

    08:09

  • Learn from U.S. mistakes, Russia could

    10:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

    07:05

  • Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

    02:44

  • Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    02:36

  • Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference

    05:56

  • War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    04:36

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

  • Minnesota mother says son living in Ukraine is missing

    05:54

  • Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova

    07:24

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

    00:52

  • Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

    05:36

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

    07:40

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

    04:19

The Reidout

For dictator like Putin compromise is invitation to grab more expert says

08:08

Vladimir Putin’s brutality in Ukraine is similar to Russia’s bombardment of Chechnya Joy Reid explains on The ReidOut. "If you are an aggressive, autocratic dictator like Vladimir Putin, if somebody compromises with you, that's a sign of weakness,” Russian politician, author, and historian Vladimir Kara-Murza says. “That's an invitation to grab more." March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    For dictator like Putin compromise is invitation to grab more expert says

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Putin will only stop when he realizes the war is unwinnable

    10:36

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

    04:01

  • Weighing U.S. involvement in Ukraine 

    08:09

  • Learn from U.S. mistakes, Russia could

    10:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All