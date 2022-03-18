For dictator like Putin compromise is invitation to grab more expert says
08:08
Vladimir Putin’s brutality in Ukraine is similar to Russia’s bombardment of Chechnya Joy Reid explains on The ReidOut. "If you are an aggressive, autocratic dictator like Vladimir Putin, if somebody compromises with you, that's a sign of weakness,” Russian politician, author, and historian Vladimir Kara-Murza says. “That's an invitation to grab more." March 18, 2022
