  • Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv

  • Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

    Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

    Hayes on ‘unprecedented global consensus' of resistance to Putin’s invasion

  • An off ramp from Russia-Ukraine war?

  • Chef José Andrés feeds Ukrainian refugees

  • How Zelenskyy’s acting career prepared him for presidency

  • As Ruble Crashes, Top Biden Official Details Sanctions Plan from White House

  • Disinfo plagues crisis in Ukraine

  • Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee as others stay behind

  • Media’s double standard in covering Ukraine

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts

  • Fierce fight waged by Ukrainian forces against Russian invasion

  • Rep. Crow says the Ukrainian people’s ability to survive Russia's onslaught is ‘incredible’

  • Col. Vindman: Putin has bad options that are likely to get worse

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Events from the Russian invasion ‘will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber’

  • Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen providing food for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Zelenskyy provides ‘inspiration and direction’ to Ukraine ‘when they couldn’t need it more’

  • UN Amb. Sven Jurgenson: ‘This is a defining moment' for the United Nations

The Reidout

Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

The first round of so-called Ukraine-Russia "peace talks" concluded Monday morning at Ukraine’s border with Belarus. While President Zelensky sent high-level officials to negotiate in good faith, the Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Putin’s "adviser on culture,” a choice junior enough that may indicate he has little interest in ending the siege. Ali Velshi in for Joy Reid brings you the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine from reporters on the ground.March 1, 2022

