Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms
09:52
The first round of so-called Ukraine-Russia "peace talks" concluded Monday morning at Ukraine’s border with Belarus. While President Zelensky sent high-level officials to negotiate in good faith, the Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Putin’s "adviser on culture,” a choice junior enough that may indicate he has little interest in ending the siege. Ali Velshi in for Joy Reid brings you the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine from reporters on the ground.March 1, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv
05:02
Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded
04:59
Hayes on ‘unprecedented global consensus' of resistance to Putin’s invasion