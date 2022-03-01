Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

The first round of so-called Ukraine-Russia "peace talks" concluded Monday morning at Ukraine’s border with Belarus. While President Zelensky sent high-level officials to negotiate in good faith, the Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Putin’s "adviser on culture,” a choice junior enough that may indicate he has little interest in ending the siege. Ali Velshi in for Joy Reid brings you the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine from reporters on the ground.March 1, 2022