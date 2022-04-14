IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wife of detained Russian opposition leader: Putin has been killing his opponents for years

The Reidout

Wife of detained Russian opposition leader: Putin has been killing his opponents for years

12:00

Vladimir Putin has been killing his opponents for a long time, the wife of detained Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza says, as she discusses Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine. "The fact is, Mr. Putin did not become a murderous dictator overnight," Evgenia Kara-Murza tells Joy Reid. "He has been oppressing, throwing in prison, poisoning, and killing his opponents for years and years."April 14, 2022

