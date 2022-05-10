Russia tells citizens West will 'open concentration camps' if Ukraine war is lost expert says

Russia held its annual "Victory Day" parade--Russia's celebration of the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany--where Vladimir Putin once again tried to justify his murderous attack on Ukraine by baselessly framing it as a continued fight against the Nazis. The military parade came as Russia is in actuality not doing well in this war. A senior U.S. Defense official tells NBC News that Russia's progress in the Donbas is "somewhat anemic." Maksym Borodin, a Mariupol, Ukraine city council member, joins Joy Reid to discuss.May 10, 2022