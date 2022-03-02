Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a powerful speech before the European Parliament on Tuesday, in which he accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes, and said that the Ukrainian people will not be broken. Joy Reid brings you more reports from reporters on the ground.March 2, 2022
