  • ‘Videos we're seeing at border are horrifying’: The discrimination at some Ukraine border crossings

    07:48
    Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken

    11:33
    Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he'll 'crawl' to defend Kyiv

    05:02

  Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

    04:59

  Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

    09:52

  Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

    07:03

  Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

    11:58

  Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

    07:32

  Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions

    10:15

  Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

    08:01

  Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

    11:48

  Vindman: It's deeply disturbing that Trump cheerleaded for world's most belligerent authoritarian

    05:51

  White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia's largest institutions

    05:26

  Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia

    07:35

  Malcolm Nance on Ukraine: This could be single largest land war since World War II

    07:52

  Masha Gessen: Ukraine will not tolerate installation of Putin's puppet government

    11:19

  Russia expert: Putin's acts are a classic play from a dictator's playbook

    11:24

  Elie Mystal: Judge Chu cried out for sympathy for Daunte Wright's killer in front of his mother

    08:35

  Trump expert Tim O'Brien: I think right now he's very cornered

    07:20

  Black teen handcuffed by police at mall while white teen was scared of what could've happened

    09:57

Zelenskyy to European Parliament: The Ukrainian people will not be broken

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a powerful speech before the European Parliament on Tuesday, in which he accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes, and said that the Ukrainian people will not be broken. Joy Reid brings you more reports from reporters on the ground.March 2, 2022

