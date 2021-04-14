Prosecution dismantles defense witness theories about cause of George Floyd’s death

In stark contrast to the medical witnesses heard from the prosecution, Dr. Fowler testified that the cause of George Floyd’s death was everything but Chauvin. But Joy says the entire testimony ‘imploded’ once the prosecution picked apart his findings during cross examination. Fowler conceded multiple points, including that a lack of bruising and other injuries do not prove that Floyd did not die of asphyxia and that the weight of Chauvin's gear was not factored into his calculation of the force applied to Floyd's neck.