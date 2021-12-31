IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Alexander Vindman supports arming Ukrainians to make Russian attack ‘less palatable’

09:37

President Joe Biden spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a highly-anticipated phone call on Thursday. The 50-minute call — which notably came at Putin’s request — is their second conversation this month about the escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border, where Russia has amassed thousands of troops. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Ret. joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 31, 2021

