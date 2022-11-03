IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘Joe Biden was trying to strike that tone as the leader of the whole country’

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Dowd: Biden realized there isn't a sane GOP holding election deniers accountable

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton on Ukraine: ‘I personally view their fight as our fight. They're fighting for democracy’

    06:02

  • Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

    11:58

  • Elie Mystal: Supreme Court pretended arguments in favor of affirmative action didn’t exist

    07:31

  • Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi

    11:27

  • Rep. Swalwell links attack on Pelosi's husband to MAGA Republicans who glorify violence

    11:04

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter amid increasing online radicalization

    06:31

  • ‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker

    10:03

  • Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

    09:38

  • Politics expert: Is Rubio engaged in ‘conspiracy theory mongering’ that might lead to violence?

    07:04

  • Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’

    06:09

  • Herschel Walker accused by new woman of being urged by him to have an abortion

    05:46

  • The ReidOut honors Democracy Defenders Olivia Julianna, Tayhlor Coleman for voter, youth outreach

    07:29

  • O’Rourke: Texans who’ve been blocked from voting will soon ‘form the margin of victory on Nov. 8'

    11:58

  • The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right

    11:40

  • Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist exchange blows over the current Florida governor's future ambitions

    05:03

  • 'I’ll veto it': President Biden vows to protect women’s right to choose if GOP takes control of Congress

    05:41

  • President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview

    11:06

  • Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter

    05:37

The Reidout

Dowd: Biden realized there isn't a sane GOP holding election deniers accountable

11:59

President Biden’s speech addressing threats to democracy particularly from MAGA Republicans who apparently may refuse to accept the results of the midterm elections is praised by politics experts as a push to inspire voters. “It took him a while to get to this speech,” former Republican Matthew Dowd tells Joy Reid, “understanding reality and seeing there isn’t a Republican Party that’s sane.” David Plouffe and Jen Psaki join The ReidOut to analyze the president’s speech and how it might impact midterms turnout.Nov. 3, 2022

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘Joe Biden was trying to strike that tone as the leader of the whole country’

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Dowd: Biden realized there isn't a sane GOP holding election deniers accountable

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton on Ukraine: ‘I personally view their fight as our fight. They're fighting for democracy’

    06:02

  • Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

    11:58

  • Elie Mystal: Supreme Court pretended arguments in favor of affirmative action didn’t exist

    07:31

  • Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi

    11:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All