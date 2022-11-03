Dowd: Biden realized there isn't a sane GOP holding election deniers accountable

President Biden’s speech addressing threats to democracy particularly from MAGA Republicans who apparently may refuse to accept the results of the midterm elections is praised by politics experts as a push to inspire voters. “It took him a while to get to this speech,” former Republican Matthew Dowd tells Joy Reid, “understanding reality and seeing there isn’t a Republican Party that’s sane.” David Plouffe and Jen Psaki join The ReidOut to analyze the president’s speech and how it might impact midterms turnout.Nov. 3, 2022