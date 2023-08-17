IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Robert Reich says despite GOP naysaying the Biden economy is a ‘Goldilocks economy’

President Biden marked the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday. In the year since its signing, inflation has gone from 8.5 percent to 3.2. Employment remains at nearly a 50-year low. Yet, many Republicans will only talk about manufactured crises. Robert Reich, former secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Aug. 17, 2023

