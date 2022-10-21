President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview

“I’ll veto it”: President Biden vows to protect women’s right to choose if GOP takes control of Congress05:41
President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview11:06
Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter05:37
Why the GOP seeks to stigmatize anything but same-day, in-person voting11:25
Reid: Florida's saying votes aren't welcome if you're Black, brown, poor, not going to vote GOP09:06
Maddow showcases exclusive preview of “Ultra” podcast Episode 4 with never before heard audio10:09
It’s a historic year for Black women candidates from Val Demings to Stacey Abrams and many more06:58
‘Americans need to make their voices heard’: White House Press Sec. on Biden’s midterms message11:02
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?11:05
Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced08:34
Warnock says Georgia Senate opponent Walker has a ‘problem with the truth’07:25
Joy Reid: Will Trump have the guts to testify before the Jan. 6 committee?11:44
Some Republicans are saying ‘my Democratic opponent is demon-possessed’ during midterms push07:51
Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump11:54
Expert: Reported Trump worker account on Mar-a-Lago boxes could mean obstruction of justice charge08:46
Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies09:55
Department of Justice urges the Supreme Court to stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents fight06:47
Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat10:13
Julián Castro calls out Los Angeles-area Latino Democrats who made racist comments on leaked tapes07:29
Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat10:22
