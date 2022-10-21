IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview

The Reidout

President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview

President Joe Biden discusses the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Donald Trump regarding the Capitol insurrection, and calls out "mega MAGA" Republicans who “think that it's all right to threaten violence.” Jonathan Capehart joins Joy Reid to share his exclusive sit-down interview with President Biden on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Oct. 21, 2022

