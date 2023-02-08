IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

    White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

    College Board SVP: AP African American studies course offers digital library with Coates, Crenshaw

  • CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

  • DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

  • Tara Setmayer: People need to understand Republican extremists are now the mainstream

  • House GOP vote to remove Ilhan Omar ‘demonized and targeted a Black Muslim woman’ Obeidallah says

  • Chinese spy balloon ‘two to three school buses in size,’ unsafe to shoot down officials say

  • Stuart Stevens: No one embodies the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

  • Rep. Omar: They don’t think Muslims, refugees in America can appropriately criticize U.S. policy

  • College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests

  • ‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

  • Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book

  • Retired commissioner: 40% of Memphis budget goes into policing, recruiting young officers

  • Joy Reid on Tyre Nichols death: It’s not the race of the officer--it's the design of the system

  • 'We're tired of being told to wait': Activist reacts to police training as remedy for brutality

  • LA Mayor Bass on video of Tyre Nichols beating: ‘Officers have to know there will be consequences’

  • Father of Tyre Nichols to former officers: ‘These was monsters that did this to my son’

  • Expert: Radical Christian nationalism replaces 'gospel of love with false idol of political power'

White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

11:55

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress--and the stakes are extremely high. White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 8, 2023

