Former CIA director: Drone killing of Al Qaeda leader shows 'we don’t need people on the ground’

11:31

President Biden addressed the nation regarding a major counter-terrorism operation, announcing that the United States has tageted Ayman al-Zawahiri, Al Qaeda's leader and a former deputy to Osama bin Laden on 9/11. He was killed via drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties in the mission. Joy and her guests discuss these developments.Aug. 2, 2022

