IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect

    00:39

  • Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

    07:58

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

    02:22

  • What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress

    04:02

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

    06:04

  • Bleak inflation report ramps up pressure on White House

    07:54

  • Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election

    02:04

  • Joe on new framework deal: Progress is small, but it is progress

    07:58

  • Steve Rattner: Two-thirds of inflation came from life necessities

    06:33

  • Sen. Murphy: We reached a compromise that will save lives

    09:46

  • Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House

    05:25

  • As gun debate continues in Congress, the March for Our Lives returns to D.C.

    08:27

  • Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns

    08:13

  • Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation

    03:23

  • 'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

    07:57

  • Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people

    07:17

  • House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills

    06:34

  • GOP can't explain irrational opposition to common sense gun legislation: House member

    07:30

  • Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’

    08:22

The Reidout

Expert reveals what President Biden and the Democrats can do about gas prices

07:00

President Biden and the Democrats are attempting to address rising gas prices. An expert reveals their options for working with apparently recalcitrant oil and refinery companies on stabilizing gas prices and more.June 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect

    00:39

  • Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism

    07:58

  • Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary

    06:44

  • President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline

    02:22

  • What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress

    04:02

  • Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All