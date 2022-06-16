Expert reveals what President Biden and the Democrats can do about gas prices

- UP NEXT
Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect00:39
Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism07:58
Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary06:44
President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline02:22
What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress04:02
Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump06:04
Bleak inflation report ramps up pressure on White House07:54
Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election02:04
Joe on new framework deal: Progress is small, but it is progress07:58
Steve Rattner: Two-thirds of inflation came from life necessities06:33
Sen. Murphy: We reached a compromise that will save lives09:46
Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House05:25
As gun debate continues in Congress, the March for Our Lives returns to D.C.08:27
Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns08:13
Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation03:23
'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity07:57
Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people07:17
House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills06:34
GOP can't explain irrational opposition to common sense gun legislation: House member07:30
Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’08:22
- UP NEXT
Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect00:39
Ibram X. Kendi writes about how to talk to kids about race and racism07:58
Biden is calling on oil producers to produce more, says Energy Secretary06:44
President Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline02:22
What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress04:02
Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump06:04
Play All