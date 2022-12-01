IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

The Department of Homeland Security raised concerns about potential threats to the LGBTQ, Jewish, and migrant communities from violent extremists inside the United States, saying Americans motivated by violent ideologies pose a “persistent and lethal threat." The creeping white nationalism that has infected the Republican Party has invited hate and fear of fellow Americans to spread Joy Reid's guests say.Dec. 1, 2022

    Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

