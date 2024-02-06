IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

The Reidout

Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

The blockbuster jobs report shows that 353,000 jobs were added in January. Polls showing that many voters think Donald Trump would handle the economy better, despite the booming Biden economy, are discussed by MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle with Joy Reid.Feb. 6, 2024

    Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

