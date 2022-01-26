Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government09:20
UP NEXT
40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says10:27
Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee07:49
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking08:40
Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 607:47
Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women08:27
Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook10:24
Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions07:25
Joy Reid: Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster himself to steal three Supreme Court seats10:35
Sen. Booker: Are we comfortable with average Black voter waiting twice as long as average White voter?09:37
Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas10:05
Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil10:05
We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 607:07
Dr. Bernice King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil10:05
Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election08:06
Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 610:33
Donald Trump continuing to inspire GOP cult of personality critiqued by Joy Reid03:05
Voting rights expert: GOP plotting next coup as Sinema, Manchin say they won’t stop it08:27
Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers08:23
McConnell makes racist argument to defend blocking voting rights Elie Mystal says07:43
Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government09:20
A plot to overthrow the U.S. government from the 1930s shares parallels with sentiments surrounding Jan. 6 journalist Jonathan M. Katz says.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government09:20
UP NEXT
40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says10:27
Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee07:49
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking08:40
Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 607:47
Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women08:27