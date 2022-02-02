U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy explains the breaking news that a Pfizer vaccine for children could be ready by the end of February, and why parents can rest assured that the vaccine will be safe for their children if it is approved.Feb. 2, 2022
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement
