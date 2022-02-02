IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

07:09

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy explains the breaking news that a Pfizer vaccine for children could be ready by the end of February, and why parents can rest assured that the vaccine will be safe for their children if it is approved.Feb. 2, 2022

