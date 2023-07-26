‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field

Mike Pence is struggling to keep his campaign afloat, experts say. Yet, Pence will not aggressively go after Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, his former boss, and someone who fomented an angry mob at the Capitol on January 6th, which was caught on camera chanting "Hang Mike Pence." The 2024 Republican field is discussed by presidential historian Michael Beschloss with Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.July 26, 2023