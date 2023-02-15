IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senator calls for gun reform legislation following MSU mass shooting

    Father of Parkland shooting victim slams Florida GOP for permitless carry bill

    Maxwell Frost: Gen Z is the 'mass shooting generation’ 

  • Michigan AG: MSU gunman 'not eligible to have that weapon'

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

  • Police give timeline of how Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded

  • Doctor breaks down when speaking about victims of Michigan State University shooting

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

  • Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

  • Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

  • Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

  • Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

  • Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act. 

  • Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns

  • America's gun culture

The Reidout

Father of Parkland shooting victim slams Florida GOP for permitless carry bill

The Parkland school shooting happened five years ago today. It has been five years since the lives of 17 students and faculty members were senselessly robbed from their loved ones. There was hope that this country would finally face our decades-long pandemic of gun violence -- especially when it comes to America’s schools -- but it has only gotten worse. Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting, and author of "Find The Helpers: What 9/11 and Parkland Taught Me About Recovery, Purpose, and Hope," joins The ReidOut as we remember this tragedy.Feb. 15, 2023

