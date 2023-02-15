Father of Parkland shooting victim slams Florida GOP for permitless carry bill

The Parkland school shooting happened five years ago today. It has been five years since the lives of 17 students and faculty members were senselessly robbed from their loved ones. There was hope that this country would finally face our decades-long pandemic of gun violence -- especially when it comes to America’s schools -- but it has only gotten worse. Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting, and author of "Find The Helpers: What 9/11 and Parkland Taught Me About Recovery, Purpose, and Hope," joins The ReidOut as we remember this tragedy.Feb. 15, 2023