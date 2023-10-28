IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Palestinians need to make extraordinary cases just to be humanized: Palestinian-American activist

    08:04
The Reidout

Palestinians need to make extraordinary cases just to be humanized: Palestinian-American activist

08:04

Rami Nashashibi, Founding Executive Director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network, met with President Biden Thursday following Biden’s comments casting doubt on the Palestinian death toll in Gaza. Nashashibi joins Joy to discuss his meeting and to voice how many Palestinians are feeling dehumanized amidst the U.S. government’s rhetoric.Oct. 28, 2023

