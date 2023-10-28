Palestinians need to make extraordinary cases just to be humanized: Palestinian-American activist

Rami Nashashibi, Founding Executive Director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network, met with President Biden Thursday following Biden’s comments casting doubt on the Palestinian death toll in Gaza. Nashashibi joins Joy to discuss his meeting and to voice how many Palestinians are feeling dehumanized amidst the U.S. government’s rhetoric.Oct. 28, 2023