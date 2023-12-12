‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

After more than two months of Israeli attacks, health officials say the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 18,000 people. The Israel Defense Forces estimates that 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack, with around 140 people still being held captive in Gaza. Former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 12, 2023